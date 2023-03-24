Lumi Credits Price Tops $0.0050 on Major Exchanges (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Lumi Credits has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $10.90 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.74 or 0.00356549 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,249.83 or 0.25916240 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00010122 BTC.

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

