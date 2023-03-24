Lumi Credits Price Tops $0.0050 on Top Exchanges (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $10.87 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

