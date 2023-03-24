LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $100.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LYB. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.95.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $85.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,347,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,435,108,000 after purchasing an additional 271,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,520,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,095,052,000 after purchasing an additional 198,318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,653,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $471,534,000 after purchasing an additional 39,965 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,990,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,539,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $459,954,000 after purchasing an additional 464,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

