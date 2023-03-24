Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $8.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MAC. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Macerich from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Macerich from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macerich in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Macerich has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Macerich

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -226.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Macerich by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after buying an additional 89,389 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Macerich by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.