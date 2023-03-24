MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target Raised to $8.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MGNX. Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Cowen lowered MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen cut MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics Stock Up 3.6 %

MGNX opened at $6.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $429.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at MacroGenics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MacroGenics

In other MacroGenics news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $32,393.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 5,372 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $32,393.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,079,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,123,803.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 850,000 shares of company stock worth $4,452,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MacroGenics by 692.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in MacroGenics by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MacroGenics

(Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.