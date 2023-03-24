Madrona Financial Services LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 114,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after acquiring an additional 82,040 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.77. 320,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,069. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $169.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.45. The company has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.