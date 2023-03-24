Madrona Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Madrona Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $359.91. 951,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,955,900. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $424.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.78.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

