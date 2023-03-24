Madrona Financial Services LLC Has $5.83 Million Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises 3.3% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 353.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PAVE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.93. The stock had a trading volume of 473,678 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.90. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.