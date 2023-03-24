Madrona Financial Services LLC Purchases 90 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,949 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 0.5% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

BA traded down $2.63 on Friday, hitting $195.27. 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,371,684. The firm has a market cap of $117.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 68.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.14. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

