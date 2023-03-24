Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 62.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MGNI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Vertical Research downgraded Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

Magnite Price Performance

MGNI stock opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. Magnite has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57.

Institutional Trading of Magnite

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Magnite had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Magnite by 32,940.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 349,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 348,842 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite in the second quarter worth $1,137,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter worth $643,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Magnite by 70.0% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter worth $745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Featured Stories

