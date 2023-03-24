Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $121.68

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$121.68 and traded as high as C$128.91. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$125.82, with a volume of 3,202 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$135.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Mainstreet Equity from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Mainstreet Equity Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$132.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$121.71. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg. As of September 30, 2022, it had a total portfolio of 15,891 residential units consisting of townhouses, garden-style apartments, concrete mid-rise and high-rise apartments, and condo suites; and four freestanding commercial buildings.

