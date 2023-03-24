Maj Invest Holding A S Increases Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 779,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,437 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for 1.0% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned 0.10% of Newmont worth $36,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,435,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,876,343,000 after purchasing an additional 561,193 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,076,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,957 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Newmont by 0.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,136,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,392,739,000 after purchasing an additional 260,505 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 7.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,023,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,697,000 after acquiring an additional 917,795 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,294,720. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.17. 4,804,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,963,466. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. Newmont’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -296.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NEM. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 target price on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.