Maj Invest Holding A S Reduces Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Maj Invest Holding A S cut its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,774,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 464,488 shares during the period. Gentex accounts for about 3.4% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Gentex were worth $130,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 2.4% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Gentex by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Gentex by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Gentex Stock Performance

Gentex Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:GNTX remained flat at $26.61 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,616. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In related news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $35,285.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,760.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $35,285.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,760.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,643 shares of company stock worth $1,050,188. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.