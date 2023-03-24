Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,645,046 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the previous session’s volume of 1,840,172 shares.The stock last traded at $24.71 and had previously closed at $23.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MANU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Manchester United Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manchester United

Manchester United Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marathon Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the third quarter worth $29,006,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,427 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,720,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,512 shares during the period. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,991,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Manchester United during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,217,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

