Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,645,046 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the previous session’s volume of 1,840,172 shares.The stock last traded at $24.71 and had previously closed at $23.76.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on MANU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.
Manchester United Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.
Manchester United Company Profile
Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.
