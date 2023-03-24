Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MTEX stock opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Mannatech has a 12-month low of $15.49 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60.

Mannatech Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mannatech

Mannatech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) by 1,090.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

