Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mannatech Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of MTEX stock opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Mannatech has a 12-month low of $15.49 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60.
Mannatech Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.88%.
Mannatech Company Profile
Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mannatech (MTEX)
