MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Down to $1.64

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.64, but opened at $1.56. MarketWise shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 111 shares trading hands.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 1,238.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

