MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Down to $1.64

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.64, but opened at $1.56. MarketWise shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 111 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
MarketWise Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketWise
MarketWise Company Profile
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
