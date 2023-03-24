Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Position Boosted by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,528,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,498,416,000 after purchasing an additional 227,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,313,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,167,702,000 after buying an additional 693,039 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,104,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,769,000 after acquiring an additional 33,028 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,262,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,811,000 after acquiring an additional 342,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4,246.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,715,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,413 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.62.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MMC opened at $158.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.54 and its 200-day moving average is $164.10. The company has a market cap of $78.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.33 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

