Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Buys Shares of 800 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,208,310,000 after buying an additional 1,278,710 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,509,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,300,000 after buying an additional 467,690 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,038,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,857,000 after buying an additional 420,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,850,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $409,489,000 after buying an additional 381,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.81.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.19. 281,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,184. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $133.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.15.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

