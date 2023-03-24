Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,409 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,476,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,205,230. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.66. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83. The stock has a market cap of $111.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.74.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.