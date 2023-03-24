Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Purchases 281 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Fortive accounts for 2.4% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 98.2% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Price Performance

Fortive stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.16. 742,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,719. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.01 and its 200-day moving average is $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $69.78.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Stories

