Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Takes $50,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 474,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,565,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,151,000 after acquiring an additional 310,237 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,955,000 after acquiring an additional 33,124 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,553,000 after acquiring an additional 166,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,231,000 after acquiring an additional 22,017 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $431.69. 291,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,972. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $470.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.21. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $506.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.