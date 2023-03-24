Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 899 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 85,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.93. 29,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $58.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.41.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

