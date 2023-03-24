Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 115.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

IUSV stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.98. 83,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,873. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $78.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.99.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

