Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 606.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,486,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,816,000 after purchasing an additional 114,194 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 70,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.12. 26,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,606. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.04. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $38.65.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.