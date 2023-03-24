Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,403,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,136,000 after purchasing an additional 263,823 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,501,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,004,000 after purchasing an additional 188,403 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 787,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,084,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 775,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,999,000 after purchasing an additional 13,789 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.05. The stock had a trading volume of 26,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,854. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $126.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

