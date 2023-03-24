Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $7.07 Million Investment in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 147,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,065,000. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.94% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 305.9% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFNM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.09. 2,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,689. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.61. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.44 and a one year high of $48.93.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

