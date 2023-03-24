Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 1,409 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 0.7% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $22,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $155.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.36. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $273.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.