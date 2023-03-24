Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 701,329 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 701,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,403,000. Enbridge makes up approximately 0.8% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 434.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NYSE ENB opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average is $39.42.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

