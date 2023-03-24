Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 323.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,033 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $9,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $157,538.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on ES. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.55.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.55.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.83%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

