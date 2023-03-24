Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 1,415 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,167 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $72.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $108.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.36.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.