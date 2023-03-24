Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 44,420 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 320.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,420 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $136.72 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $173.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.30 and its 200 day moving average is $146.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.29.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

