Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 18,972 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,732,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,760,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $2,237,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,060,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $457,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.26.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $446.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.86. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $440.02 and a one year high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

