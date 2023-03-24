Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $18.28 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 551,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.5% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $18,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

BAC stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $215.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.79 and a 1 year high of $44.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

