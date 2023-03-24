Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $16.90 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,903,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO stock opened at $555.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $564.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.21. The stock has a market cap of $213.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.94%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

