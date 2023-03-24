Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $9.83 Million in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 120,305 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,834,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 19,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,063 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Oracle Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $87.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.78. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $91.22. The company has a market capitalization of $236.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

