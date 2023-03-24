Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $10.02 Million Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $10,016,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7,721.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,846 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,881 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,714,000. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,391,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $186.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.60.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

