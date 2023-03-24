Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 2,200 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $12,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $66.98 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.