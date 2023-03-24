Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 2,200 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $12,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance
Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $66.98 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.29%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
- Can Darden Restaurants Hit New Highs In 2023?
- These 3 Chip Stocks May Be Approaching A Buy Point Soon
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.