Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases Shares of 390,344 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 390,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,842,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 91,851 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $319,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Argus cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $28.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average is $31.84. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.55%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

