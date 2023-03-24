Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $11.65 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 115,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,649,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 491.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 172,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $96.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.48 and its 200-day moving average is $94.73.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

