Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $12.33 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 121,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,333,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Philip Morris International Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of PM stock opened at $90.27 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $109.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.69.
Philip Morris International Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.73.
Insider Activity at Philip Morris International
In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.
