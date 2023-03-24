Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $15.57 Million Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 100,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,573,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 842.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $139.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SRE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Sempra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

