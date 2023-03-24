Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $8.58 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,582,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $1,969,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.0 %

S&P Global stock opened at $332.25 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $423.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.02.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.56.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Stories

