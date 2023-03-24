Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 350,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

TRP stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 64.52, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.85. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $36.79 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.699 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 458.62%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRP shares. TheStreet cut TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

