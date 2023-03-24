Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Trading 4.7% Higher

Maverix Metals Inc (CVE:MMX – Get Rating) traded up 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.82 and last traded at C$5.76. 110,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 466% from the average session volume of 19,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.50.

Separately, Pi Financial downgraded Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.76. The firm has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

