Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in Marriott International by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,133,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.52. 1,241,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,068. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $1,057,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,860,436 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.50.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

