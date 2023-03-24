Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $507,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 48.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $810,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,621,000 after acquiring an additional 45,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.94. The stock had a trading volume of 231,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,256. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 614.27, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.10 and its 200 day moving average is $232.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 914.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.71.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading

