Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mcdonald Partners LLC decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% in the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. Loop Capital raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,980. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.98. The company has a market capitalization of $117.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

