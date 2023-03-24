Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Tractor Supply comprises approximately 1.1% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 90.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $2,316,724.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,913.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $2,316,724.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,913.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.56. The company had a trading volume of 307,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.