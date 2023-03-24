Mcdonald Partners LLC Makes New $710,000 Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.65. The stock had a trading volume of 926,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,377. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.21. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.