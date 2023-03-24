Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 277 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mcdonald Partners LLC cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,450 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 1.0% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $1,551,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CVS Health Stock Performance
CVS stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.10. 2,576,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,358,050. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $108.86.
CVS Health Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CVS Health (CVS)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.